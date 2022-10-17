John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Insider Transactions at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

