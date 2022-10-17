Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Down 20%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 949,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 464,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$12.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

