Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.57 Billion (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and $832,912.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.51809931 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $569,297.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

