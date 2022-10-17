JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target to €93.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €74.00 ($75.51) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 18,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.