JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,270 ($27.43) on Thursday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock has a market cap of £162.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,274.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

