JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 640

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LCSHF. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $602.33.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

