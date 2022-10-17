KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,632. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.47 million. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.