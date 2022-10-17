Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $421.61 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00007285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $421.61 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00082458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 282,870,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,704,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

