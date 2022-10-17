Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $115.86 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $115.86 million and approximately $723,852.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.
