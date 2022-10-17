Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,791.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
About Keppel DC REIT
