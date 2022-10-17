KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

