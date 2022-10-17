Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $56.49 during trading hours on Monday. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

