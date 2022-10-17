Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE KRG opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.94%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

