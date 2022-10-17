KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.47.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $263.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.22. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

