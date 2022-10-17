KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $135.68 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $135.68 million and $1.93 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.27353259 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,301,252.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

