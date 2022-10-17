Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.02

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 69120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

