Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 782,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,375. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.