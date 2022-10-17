KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.18 on Monday. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

