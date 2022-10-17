KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWG Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.18 on Monday. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
KWG Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KWG Group (KWGPF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.