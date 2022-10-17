Kyrrex (KRRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,806.00

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Kyrrex has a total market cap of $72.51 million and $100,806.00 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

