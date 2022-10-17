Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $5.55 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

