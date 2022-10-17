Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,776. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
