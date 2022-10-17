Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 163,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

LSAK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. 42,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.28. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lesaka Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 505,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,670,700 shares in the company, valued at $47,163,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.