LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LexaGene Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.10. 139,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.13. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.48.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

