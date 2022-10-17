Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 11.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 87,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,215,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

