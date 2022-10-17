Liquity Hits Market Cap of $60.55 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 1% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $60.55 million and $416,488.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.28 or 0.27759822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010842 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,295,105 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.