LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $506,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in LivaNova by 77.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.