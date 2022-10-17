LooksRare Hits Market Cap of $112.00 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $112.00 million and $6.42 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.05 or 0.27602584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010781 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.