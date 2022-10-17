Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $12,615.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

