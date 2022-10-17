Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LUMIF remained flat at $0.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

About Luminex Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.