LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,217,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 140,732 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

