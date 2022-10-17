Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.20

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 34259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

About Macfarlane Group

(Get Rating)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.