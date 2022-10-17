Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $344.00 million and $43,462.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,505.61 or 0.99971127 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035880 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00056954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005451 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,748.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

