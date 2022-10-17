MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

