Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

Shares of MDOUF remained flat at $9.12 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Maisons du Monde has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDOUF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Maisons du Monde from €21.00 ($21.43) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Maisons du Monde from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

