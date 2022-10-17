Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.58).

Man Group Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:EMG opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 578.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.35).

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

