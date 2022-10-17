Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,681,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,406.0 days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.66.
About Man Wah
