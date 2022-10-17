Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,681,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,406.0 days.

MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

