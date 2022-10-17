Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,321. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 374,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 101.6% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

