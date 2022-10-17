Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,321. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.52.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.