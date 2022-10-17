MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.46

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 50395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
MassRoots Stock Up 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
