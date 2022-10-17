Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.55. 111,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,922. The company has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

