Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Price Performance

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 134,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $584.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.