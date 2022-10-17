Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.