Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Mayville Engineering Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
Featured Stories
