Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEC. Citigroup cut their target price on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

