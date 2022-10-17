Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,167,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,045.0 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
