Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,167,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,045.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

