Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.01. 28,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

