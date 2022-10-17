Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Makes New $413,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.94. 767,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,725,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

