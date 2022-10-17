Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Medigus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Medigus has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.78.

Get Medigus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.