Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $63.05 million and $1.11 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00019450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,606,791 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.53736261 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $861,082.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.