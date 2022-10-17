MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $5.83 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

