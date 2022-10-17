MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $5.83 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
