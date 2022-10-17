MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 135,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $10.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
