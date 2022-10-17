MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.44. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

